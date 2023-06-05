Man accused of raping woman in Louisville bar restroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man was arrested over the weekend after being accused of raping a woman inside a restroom of a Fern Creek neighborhood bar.

Geronimo De La Cruz, 38, was charged with first degree rape in connection to an incident that occurred early Sunday morning at TK’s Pub in the 5400 block of Del Maria Way.

An arrest report states around 1 a.m., De La Cruz followed a woman into the women’s bathroom and ambushed her inside.

The woman told police De La Cruz began touching her inappropriately and kissing her neck, and when she screamed for help, he allegedly held her down and used his body to block the bathroom door from opening.

Police said De La Cruz then sexually touched her.

A witness went into the restroom after hearing the commotion, forcing the door open and seeing that De La Cruz had pinned the suspect against the wall and had his pants down.

Both the victim and the witness were able to accurately describe the clothing De La Cruz wore the night of the incident, and both identified a large tattoo on De La Cruz’ inner forearm.

De La Cruz gave a mirandized statement to police admitting to being in the women’s bathroom and having his genitalia out during the incident.

Police arrested De La Cruz on Sunday morning and he appeared in court on Monday.

A judge placed De La Cruz’s bond at $50,000 and ordered no contact with the victim or witness. De La Cruz is due back in court on June 13.

