Man arrested after allegedly vandalizing Fallen Officers Memorial, assaulting someone

Walter Richards, 38, was arrested on Sunday and charged with assault fourth degree and criminal...
Walter Richards, 38, was arrested on Sunday and charged with assault fourth degree and criminal mischief third degree(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department and the Louisville Fire Department responded to the Fallen Officers Memorial in Jefferson Square Park on a report of a man damaging the memorial Sunday night around 9:18 p.m.

LMPD spokesperson Matthew Sanders said the suspect fled the scene and went east down Liberty Street before police arrived.

Another call for service came in around 9:20 p.m. for a person that was randomly assaulted near 4th Street Live, Sanders said.

Video surveillance helped officers find and catch the suspect near the intersection of 4th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, according to officials.

Through the investigation, police found that the suspect was at both incidents, Sanders said.

Walter Richards, 38, was arrested and, as of this writing, will be charged with assault fourth degree and criminal mischief third degree.

