Man dead after shooting on St. Anthony Church Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting on St. Anthony Church Road Saturday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7400 block of St. Anthony Church Road around 11:30 p.m., according to Major Russell Miller.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead on arrival, Miller said.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.