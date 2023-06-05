Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man dead after shooting on St. Anthony Church Road

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting on St. Anthony Church Road Saturday night, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 7400 block of St. Anthony Church Road around 11:30 p.m., according to Major Russell Miller.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been shot. The man was pronounced dead on arrival, Miller said.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old from Prospect killed in crash
Crime Scene
24-year-old killed in crash that injured 5 others in Irish Hill neighborhood identified
William Ray Qualls
21-year-old killed in Shively identified; victim’s father in custody
Louisville police respond to multiple overnight calls reporting street racing
A man was killed in a shooting in Louisville on South 1st Street at East Jacob Street on...
Coroner identifies 38-year-old killed on Jacob Street

Latest News

FORECAST: Rain and relief from the heat arrives this week
Hundreds of horse racing fans head to Churchill Downs for he last races of Spring Meet despite...
‘It will always be here’: Horse racing fans take to Churchill Downs for last spring races
Walter Richards, 38, was arrested on Sunday and charged with assault fourth degree and criminal...
Man arrested after allegedly vandalizing Fallen Officers Memorial, assaulting someone
Man in hospital after stabbing in Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood