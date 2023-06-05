Contact Troubleshooters
Man killed in Fern Creek neighborhood crash

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has died after an early morning crash in the Fern Creek neighborhood on Monday morning.

Calls came in to dispatchers around 5:45 a.m. on Monday on reports of a crash in the 5200 block of Billtown Road.

Early investigation revealed a SUV was traveling north on Billtown Road, when for an unknown reason, it crossed the center line and crashed head on with a southbound pickup truck, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

The driver of the SUV, an adult man, was taken to University Hospital where he later died.

Police said there were no other injuries in the crash and that the driver of the truck was the only one inside that vehicle.

LMPD’s Traffic Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

