Man killed in St. Anthony Church Road shooting identified by officials

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man killed in a shooting on St. Anthony Church Road Sunday night has been identified.

Victor Chavez, 52, died from injuries sustained in Sunday night’s shooting in the 7400 block of St. Anthony Church Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Major Russell Miller said.

When arriving on scene, officers found a man who had been shot. The man, later identified as Chavez, was pronounced dead on arrival, Miller said.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.