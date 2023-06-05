Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Man killed in St. Anthony Church Road shooting identified by officials

(WAVE)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man killed in a shooting on St. Anthony Church Road Sunday night has been identified.

Victor Chavez, 52, died from injuries sustained in Sunday night’s shooting in the 7400 block of St. Anthony Church Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting around 11:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police Major Russell Miller said.

When arriving on scene, officers found a man who had been shot. The man, later identified as Chavez, was pronounced dead on arrival, Miller said.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old from Prospect killed in crash
Crime Scene
24-year-old killed in crash that injured 5 others in Irish Hill neighborhood identified
Louisville police respond to multiple overnight calls reporting street racing
William Ray Qualls
21-year-old killed in Shively identified; victim’s father in custody
A man was killed in a shooting in Louisville on South 1st Street at East Jacob Street on...
Coroner identifies 38-year-old killed on Jacob Street

Latest News

Calls came in to dispatchers around 5:45 a.m. on Monday on reports of a crash in the 5200 block...
Man killed in Fern Creek neighborhood crash
FORECAST: Rain and relief from the heat arrives this week
Hundreds of horse racing fans head to Churchill Downs for he last races of Spring Meet despite...
‘It will always be here’: Horse racing fans take to Churchill Downs for last spring races
Walter Richards, 38, was arrested on Sunday and charged with assault fourth degree and criminal...
Man arrested after allegedly vandalizing Fallen Officers Memorial, assaulting someone