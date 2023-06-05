Riverview Independence Festival celebrates Fourth of July weekend at Riverview Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville residents looking to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday weekend can visit Riverview Park for the return of the annual Riverview Independence Festival.

The Riverview Independence Festival will be hosted at the park, located at 8202 Greenwood Road, on July 1 starting at 5 p.m. completely free of charge.

This year’s festival includes live music from The Sheryl Rouse Band, County Wide and Acorde, with a fireworks performance scheduled at 10 p.m.

Other features at the festival include a splash pad, kids activities and various food and beverage vendors, according to a release from Metro Councilman Rick Blackwell.

More information can be found at Riverview Independence Festival’s website and Facebook page.

