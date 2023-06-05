Road closures announced for Main Street CycLOUvia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro is preparing for its upcoming CycLOUvia event on Main Street, closing a portion of the road to vehicle traffic allowing residents to use bicycles, skateboards and more.

This CycLOUvia event runs on June 11 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., closing off Main Street from Hancock to 10th Street.

A full list of road closures was released by Louisville Metro Police to warn affected drivers to seek alternate routes on Sunday.

The full list can be seen below:

Road Closed from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Main Street from Hancock to 10th Street

Restricted Traffic (Residents, Guests or Public Parking only) from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

S Jackson Street from E Market Street to E Main Street

N Preston Street from E Washington to E Main Street

N Brook Street from E Washington to E Main Street

S Brook Street from E Market Street to E Main Street

N 1st Street from E Washington to E Main Street

S 1st Street from E Market Street to E Main Street

N 3rd Street from River Rd to E Main Street

S 3rd Street from E Market Street to E Main Street

S 4th Street from E Market Street to E Main Street

S 5th Street from E Market Street to E Main Street

N 6th Street from W Washington to E Main Street

S 7th Street from E Market Street to E Main Street

S 9th Street from E Market Street to E Main Street

In previous years, CycLOUvia events have been hosted in the Highlands on Bardstown Road and on Frankfort Avenue.

For more information on CycLOUvia, click or tap here.

