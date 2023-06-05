Contact Troubleshooters
UPDATE: LMPD arrests suspect after St. Anthony Church Road shooting victim identified

Carlos Emilio Galeano-Figueroa, 34, of Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on Monday, June 5,...
Carlos Emilio Galeano-Figueroa, 34, of Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on Monday, June 5, 2023. Photo provided by the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.(WAVE News)
By Quenton Robertson and WAVE Staff
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:55 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man killed in a shooting in Louisville has been identified and a suspect is now in custody.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 7400 block of St. Anthony Church Road on Sunday at about 11:30 p.m. They found that a man had been shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Victor Chavez died from his injuries.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit began investigating and arrested 34-year-old Louisville resident Carlos Emilio Galeano-Figueroa on Monday for murder and robbery charges.

A witness told police that his car was stolen by the suspect at gunpoint after the suspect and shooting victim had gotten into an argument.

Anyone with any information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

