UPDATE: LMPD arrests suspect after St. Anthony Church Road shooting victim identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man killed in a shooting in Louisville has been identified and a suspect is now in custody.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to the 7400 block of St. Anthony Church Road on Sunday at about 11:30 p.m. They found that a man had been shot and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 52-year-old Victor Chavez died from his injuries.

The Louisville Metro Police Department Homicide Unit began investigating and arrested 34-year-old Louisville resident Carlos Emilio Galeano-Figueroa on Monday for murder and robbery charges.

A witness told police that his car was stolen by the suspect at gunpoint after the suspect and shooting victim had gotten into an argument.

Anyone with any information can call the anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

