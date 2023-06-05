Contact Troubleshooters
WAVE Troubleshooter tangos for Louisville’s most vulnerable

By Natalia Martinez
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of the biggest fundraisers feeding thousands of Louisville’s most vulnerable kicks off its 2023 edition of Let’s Dance Louisville.

WAVE News is teaming up with Feed My Neighbor to raise funds for the Sandefur Dining Room at the Cathedral of the Assumption.

The organization has provided meals for the city’s downtown population for nearly 100 years, making it the longest running soup kitchen in the city. The street from which the meals are served picked up the nickname “Bologna Alley,” a name which is still known for those who depend on a warm meal.

The Sandefur Dining Room provides 40,000 meals a year to homeless men, women and children.

The fundraiser, based on the popular hit TV show “Dancing with the Stars,” invites local community members to compete in ballroom dancing while raising funds.

This year, WAVE News Troubleshooter Natalia Martinez investigates the art of tango along with her dance instructor, Clay Marshall of Bourbon Tango in St. Matthews.

The dance duo has been practicing for weeks before showing off their routine during the main event on June 17 at the Louisville Marriott Downtown, beginning at 6 p.m.

Tickets are still available to benefit the cause. Buying tickets in advance is strongly encouraged as the night of dancing quickly sells out.

On Sunday, June 11, WAVE News and Louisville Silent Disco are inviting everyone to put their moves on display at TEN20 Craft Brewery in Germantown. The exciting and family-friendly dancing event will benefit Let’s Dance Louisville’s cause.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children. The event is from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Help support Natalia and Clay raise funds for a great cause one tango at a time. Be sure to make a donation in her name here.

For information on Let’s Dance Louisville, click or tap here.

For more information about Louisville Silent Disco on June 11, click or tap here.

