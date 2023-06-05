Woman charged with abuse of autistic child

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman was arrested in London on Monday morning for child abuse.

An investigation was conducted by Detective Robert Reed and Kentucky Social Services after a non-verbal autistic child was found with bruises.

Marie Ann Hebert, 30, of London was arrested eight miles east of London on a complaint warrant for criminal abuse of a child and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.