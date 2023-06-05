Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Woman charged with abuse of autistic child

A woman was arrested in London on Monday morning for child abuse.
A woman was arrested in London on Monday morning for child abuse.(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A woman was arrested in London on Monday morning for child abuse.

An investigation was conducted by Detective Robert Reed and Kentucky Social Services after a non-verbal autistic child was found with bruises.

Marie Ann Hebert, 30, of London was arrested eight miles east of London on a complaint warrant for criminal abuse of a child and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Man killed in St. Anthony Church Road shooting identified by officials
Since Churchill Downs began its Spring Meet, 12 horses have died at the racetrack, prompting...
Necropsy results released for 3 horses that died at Churchill Downs
Geronimo De La Cruz, 38, was charged with first degree rape in connection to an incident that...
Man accused of raping woman in Louisville bar restroom
Louisville police respond to multiple overnight calls reporting street racing

Latest News

The Big Four Pedestrian Bridge and the skyline of Louisville, Kentucky.
FORECAST: Hazy, warm before rain returns overnight
Louisville firefighters called to Phoenix Hill neighborhood house fire
File Graphic
LMPD: Victims dropped off at hospital connected to South Preston, Woodbine streets shooting
Coroner identifies 3 people who drowned in Green River Lake within 2 weeks
Crime Scene
Meade County death investigation underway after woman found dead inside home