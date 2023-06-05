WonderFest sci-fi convention returns to Louisville this June

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All things science fiction and movie magic will be returning to Louisville this June.

WonderFest, a sci-fi and hobby convention featuring special effects artists and filmmakers, will be hosted at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on June 10 and 11, according to a release.

This year, WonderFest is highlighting its Amazing Model Contest, showcasing hundreds of famous sci-fi models from various TV shows and movies.

Louisville’s WonderFest will also bring together four of the visual effects artists who worked on “Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi” for the film’s 40th anniversary: Lorne Peterson, Charlie Bailey Bill George and Kirk Thatcher.

Other special guests include actors Wesley Eure and Kathy Coleman from TV’s “Land of the Lost,” and visual effects artists Daren Dochterman and Rick Sternbach, who worked on “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” the release states.

WonderFest also features airbrushing classes, nighttime movie screenings and more.

Tickets are on sale starting at $33 for adults and $12 for kids age 4 to 12. Two-day tickets are also available for a discounted price.

