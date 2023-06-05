Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

WonderFest sci-fi convention returns to Louisville this June

WonderFest returns to Louisville
WonderFest returns to Louisville(WAVE 3)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 9:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All things science fiction and movie magic will be returning to Louisville this June.

WonderFest, a sci-fi and hobby convention featuring special effects artists and filmmakers, will be hosted at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on June 10 and 11, according to a release.

This year, WonderFest is highlighting its Amazing Model Contest, showcasing hundreds of famous sci-fi models from various TV shows and movies.

Louisville’s WonderFest will also bring together four of the visual effects artists who worked on “Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi” for the film’s 40th anniversary: Lorne Peterson, Charlie Bailey Bill George and Kirk Thatcher.

Other special guests include actors Wesley Eure and Kathy Coleman from TV’s “Land of the Lost,” and visual effects artists Daren Dochterman and Rick Sternbach, who worked on “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” the release states.

WonderFest also features airbrushing classes, nighttime movie screenings and more.

Tickets are on sale starting at $33 for adults and $12 for kids age 4 to 12. Two-day tickets are also available for a discounted price.

For more information on WonderFest and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22-year-old from Prospect killed in crash
Crime Scene
24-year-old killed in crash that injured 5 others in Irish Hill neighborhood identified
Louisville police respond to multiple overnight calls reporting street racing
William Ray Qualls
21-year-old killed in Shively identified; victim’s father in custody
A man was killed in a shooting in Louisville on South 1st Street at East Jacob Street on...
Coroner identifies 38-year-old killed on Jacob Street

Latest News

Riverview Independence Festival
Riverview Independence Festival celebrates Fourth of July weekend at Riverview Park
Representative Morgan McGarvey and other Louisville community leaders host events to address...
‘We’re losing our kids everyday’: Community leaders take stand against gun violence
WAVE News Cornhole at the Corporate Games
Louisville Sports Commission hosts Corporate Games
Muhammad Ali Festival returns