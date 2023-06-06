Contact Troubleshooters
Boil water advisory issued in Brandenburg following pump failure

Brandenburg City Hall
Brandenburg City Hall(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Residents within the City of Brandenburg have been placed under a boil water advisory soon after a pump failure that left a number of people without water on Monday.

Brandenburg Mayor Bryan L. Claycomb said the advisory will be in effect for the city’s water customers until further notice, asking people to conserve water and only use it for essential needs.

The advisory comes after a water main break caused a pump failure within the city’s water plant. An initial water shortage was announced and a ban was activated for non-essential water use until the leak causing the shortage had been found around 7 p.m. on Monday.

Claycomb said the conserved usage would allow the water plant to recuperate it’s supply.

City officials said residents would be notified of the boil water advisory being lifted through the city’s Facebook page and its website.

