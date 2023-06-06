Businesses adapt during boil water advisory in Brandenburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many businesses in the Brandenburg area were closed on Tuesday as they awaited for water services to return back to normal.

Residents within the City of Brandenburg were placed under a boil water advisory Monday after a pump failure that left a number of people without water.

Brandenburg Mayor Bryan L. Claycomb said the advisory will be in effect for the city’s water customers until further notice, asking people to conserve water and only use it for essential needs.

Family-owned chain Little Dave’s Roadhouse on Bypass Road stayed open, and once the owners got the green light to continue serving, they stocked up on water bottles for customers.

Prep cook Susan Matusz says she came to work an hour earlier than usual.

”We had to do all the dishes, then our truck order decided to get here, and then we are opening up all at the same time,” Matusz said. “So you are trying to get everything re-arranged, and with the four of us we had in the kitchen, we had it all prepared.”

”We went into the store and we actually had our employees reach in their own pockets and say if we gotta go buy soda, we are going to go buy soda and be able to serve our people.” Nathan Ball, Little Dave’s Roadhouse General Manager said.

The advisory comes after a water main break caused a pump failure within the city’s water plant.

An initial water shortage was announced and a ban was activated for non-essential water use until the leak causing the shortage had been found around 7 p.m. on Monday.

City officials say it could be another 24 to 48 hours before the advisory is lifted.

Residents will be notified of the boil water advisory being lifted through the city’s Facebook page and its website.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.