Coroner identifies 3 people who drowned in Green River Lake within 2 weeks

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Taylor County coroner released the identities of three people who died in separate drownings at Green River Lake.

On May 22, an investigation between the coroner’s office and the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife began after 69-year-old Rodney Lewis of LaRue County drowned.

The coroner said Lewis was backing his boat and trailer into the water at Ramp 1 when the truck continued to back into the water.

Investigators are not sure what caused this to happen. Lewis was found by a rescue diver still in the cabin on the driver’s side.

He was removed and life-saving measures were performed for over an hour before he was pronounced dead at the Taylor Regional Hospital.

On May 31, 43-year-old Vinsette Zentian Noucho of Hardin County was swimming near the area of Green River Lake State Park Pavilion.

Friends and family of Noucho began to search for him after he disappeared.

He was brought to the shore, where CPR was performed by bystanders before he was taken to Taylor Regional Hospital.

Life-saving measures were continued for over an hour before Noucho was pronounced dead.

On Monday, 37-year-old Emad Abdulhameed Issa of Jefferson County was found by Rescue Divers with Campbellsville Fire-Rescue after a search that started on Sunday.

According to the coroner, Issa went into the water and began walking in a designated “No Swimming” area. After walking several feet in the water, he disappeared underneath the surface.

Emergency crews spent over six hours searching the area for his body.

The coroner said due to the area being deemed a “No Swimming” area, numerous trees and fish habitats had been dropped in the location, making the recovery more challenging.

Issa was found and recovered from Green River Lake by Campbellsville Fire-Rescue around 11:25 p.m.

