Director of Jefferson County (Ind.) Emergency Management Troy Morgan dies at 59

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A Southern Indiana leader for first responders has died on Tuesday.

Troy Morgan, the Director of Jefferson County (Ind.) Emergency Management Agency, died at the age of 59, as confirmed by several city officials.

Madison Mayor Bob Courtney said the two had been friends since grade school and that he would be sorely missed.

“Troy will be very fondly remembered and very missed,” Courtney said in a statement. “He set an example for all of us and leaves a void with his absence. My condolences to his family and friends and to all of his work family as well.”

The Salvation Army of Madison, Indiana posted on Tuesday afternoon Morgan had worked with the group during emergencies whenever the organization’s canteen was dispatched for first responders.

