FORECAST: Haze and smoke exit tonight, ushering in much-needed rain for many

WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, June 6, 2023
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Air Quality Alert - Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups: Louisville Metro - until Midnight
  • Cold front arrives early Wednesday, flushing out smoke and bringing in showers
  • Quiet and pleasant by the end of the workweek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Clouds and scattered showers will increase tonight as a cold front approaches, which will slowly flush away our wildfire haze and air quality issues. Lows tonight will be in the 60s as this happens.

Rain will fall in many locations Wednesday morning, shifting south of our area by mid afternoon. It’s worth noting that some locations will get missed or not see much of this much-needed rainfall. Highs will be in the 70s Wednesday afternoon.

Clouds will clear Wednesday night, leading to a potentially decent setup for fog in Southern Kentucky. We’ll keep an eye on that. Lows will be in the 50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday looks great with a mostly sunny sky and highs generally in the 70s.

Friday’s forecast looks sunny and warm with highs in the 80s, followed by a very warm Saturday that inches closer to 90 degrees. Another front arrives Sunday with a decent batch of rain during the daylight hours. While thunder is possible, there will likely not be enough instability to generate any severe weather. We could use the rain!

