Humana launches initiative to help keep senior citizens connected, socially active
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With many older Americans facing some form of loneliness, one group is working to keep local seniors socially active.
Humana is creating a series of free events at the Louisville Neighborhood Center offering ways for seniors to stay connected.
People who are socially disconnected have a higher risk for anxiety and depression, which can lead to heart disease, dementia and stroke, according to U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy.
The events include educational programming and a free luncheon to help improve mental health through social activities.
A full list of events in June, happening at the Humana Neighborhood Center at 1918 Hikes Lane, can be found below:
Staying Connected: A Key to Better Health
- Details: Learn how to recognize loneliness and how to reconnect.
- June 6 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Strike Up a Conversation
- Details: Learn the art of conversation through a fun, interactive game.
- June 13 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
“Be Our Guest” Luncheon
- Details: Join us for a meal and meet new friends.
- June 26 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Building Relationships After Retirement
- Details: Learn simple ways to create friendships and why they are important.
- June 27 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
