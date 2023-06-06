Contact Troubleshooters
Humana launches initiative to help keep senior citizens connected, socially active

Humana is creating a series of free events at the Louisville Neighborhood Center offering ways for seniors to stay connected.
Humana is creating a series of free events at the Louisville Neighborhood Center offering ways for seniors to stay connected.(KNOE)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With many older Americans facing some form of loneliness, one group is working to keep local seniors socially active.

Humana is creating a series of free events at the Louisville Neighborhood Center offering ways for seniors to stay connected.

People who are socially disconnected have a higher risk for anxiety and depression, which can lead to heart disease, dementia and stroke, according to U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy.

The events include educational programming and a free luncheon to help improve mental health through social activities.

A full list of events in June, happening at the Humana Neighborhood Center at 1918 Hikes Lane, can be found below:

Staying Connected: A Key to Better Health

  • Details: Learn how to recognize loneliness and how to reconnect.
  • June 6 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Strike Up a Conversation

  • Details: Learn the art of conversation through a fun, interactive game.
  • June 13 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“Be Our Guest” Luncheon

  • Details: Join us for a meal and meet new friends.
  • June 26 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Building Relationships After Retirement

  • Details: Learn simple ways to create friendships and why they are important.
  • June 27 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

