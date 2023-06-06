Humana launches initiative to help keep senior citizens connected, socially active

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With many older Americans facing some form of loneliness, one group is working to keep local seniors socially active.

Humana is creating a series of free events at the Louisville Neighborhood Center offering ways for seniors to stay connected.

People who are socially disconnected have a higher risk for anxiety and depression, which can lead to heart disease, dementia and stroke, according to U.S. Surgeon General Vivek H. Murthy.

The events include educational programming and a free luncheon to help improve mental health through social activities.

A full list of events in June, happening at the Humana Neighborhood Center at 1918 Hikes Lane, can be found below:

Staying Connected: A Key to Better Health

Details: Learn how to recognize loneliness and how to reconnect.

June 6 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Strike Up a Conversation

Details: Learn the art of conversation through a fun, interactive game.

June 13 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

“Be Our Guest” Luncheon

Details: Join us for a meal and meet new friends.

June 26 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Building Relationships After Retirement

Details: Learn simple ways to create friendships and why they are important.

June 27 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.