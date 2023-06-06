Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Incoming UK students, parents unhappy with new housing program

Parents of incoming University of Kentucky students say they are having a difficult time securing on-campus housing.
By Samantha Valentino and Kristen Kennedy
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Parents of incoming University of Kentucky students say they are having a difficult time securing on-campus housing.

University officials say an influx of new students is partially to blame, and some parents say they aren’t satisfied with UK’s solution to the problem.

Dawn Norcia says the dorms at the University of Kentucky were a big draw for her incoming freshman son.

“When you see this, it’s like, ‘wow,’ it’s their selling point,” Norcia said.

However, Norcia says her son and many other first-year students are unable to get the rooms they want.

UK says the large incoming first-year class combined with an increased number of returning students looking to live on campus this fall is requiring the school to get creative in terms of utilizing dorm space.

“This year, we’re trying a new program which we’re excited about. It’s called ‘Tri it,’ and so we’re taking some Of our two-bedroom suites, and we’re making them for three people,” UK spokesperson Jay Blanton.

In a typical two-bedroom suite, each student has their own room. In a ‘tri-it’ room, bedroom two has two beds bunked, two desks and a dresser. The bunked beds will be offered at a discounted rate.

Some parents are less than impressed.

“They’re not even giving you two dressers,” said Norcia. “You don’t have room.”

According to UK, roughly 3,900 new students have been assigned room selection slots. The selection process is done in waves based on when students complete their housing applications.

The first wave included 1,200 students. As of Tuesday morning, 88% of these students had chosen a room, and of them, 47% selected tri-it spaces.

UK says all standard two-bedroom suites are full, leaving only four bedrooms and tri-it rooms available.

We also asked UK officials if they take the number of campus dorms into consideration when deciding how many new students to admit. They explained that while they are aligned, they are separate processes because not all students want to live on campus.

No student is required to live on campus at UK, that includes first-year students.

In 2020, there were over 73.1 million children under 18 in the United States. That was down 1.4% from 74.2 million in 2010. We got these statistics from the U-S Census Bureau.

The most significant decline was among the under-five age group, whose share of the population dropped by 8.9% or 1.8 million. This is consistent with the decline in the total number of births and the birth rate since 2015.

A look at the past decade shows a similar trend in Kentucky: a drop in the number of those under five and those between five and nine years old.

In its report, “Knocking at the College Door,” the Western Interstate Commission on Higher Education projects that the number of high school graduates in Kentucky will peak in 2025 at 52,120, falling to 44,508 by 2030. That’s a 14.6% decline.

Recent in-state high school graduates aren’t the only pool for college and university enrollment. That report suggests they will need to increase enrollment among working-age adults and out-of-state students.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a man was shot while driving and crashed into a pool.
Man dies at hospital after driving into pool following shooting in south Louisville
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Since Churchill Downs began its Spring Meet, 12 horses have died at the racetrack, prompting...
Necropsy results released for 3 horses that died at Churchill Downs
The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
Bullitt County dispatch confirmed the accident happened on I-65 North in the Blue Lick Road area.
Jackknifed semi causes morning commute delays near Bullitt County/Jefferson County line

Latest News

A new bill brought into the House and U.S. Senate is looking to expand Mammoth Cave National...
Bill introduced to expand Mammoth Cave National Park
Louisville fans of pop culture, anime, video games and more will be gathering at the Kentucky...
PopCon convention comes to Louisville celebrating all things pop culture this June
Drivers will need to adjust routes as a weekend-long ramp closure is set to begin on I-264 East...
Ramp closure on I-264 East to I-65 North scheduled to begin Friday
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. on a rainy day.
FORECAST: Rain ends this afternoon
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 6/7