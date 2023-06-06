Jackknifed semi causing delays near Bullitt County/Jefferson County line

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A traffic accident that happened on Interstate 65 near the Bullitt County/Jefferson County line is having an impact on many drivers’ Tuesday morning commute.

Bullitt County dispatch confirmed a semitruck jackknifed on I-65 North at mile marker 122.0 in the Blue Lick Road area. The call came in before 7:30 a.m. and there were no reported injuries.

The right two lanes and right shoulder are blocked and there’s an estimated delay of about an hour, according to TRIMARC.

Drivers should take a different route if they are able to.

