Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LMPD: Victims dropped off at hospital connected to South Preston, Woodbine streets shooting

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that occurred Tuesday morning in the area of South Preston Street and Woodbine Street.

LMPD Fourth Division officers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the area and did not find any victims when they got there. However, LMPD First Division officers were called to University of Louisville Hospital and found out that three male victims, one adult and two juveniles believed to be in their late teens, had been dropped off in need of medical care.

Hospital staff told police that a juvenile victim had a gunshot wound and his injures did not appear to be life-threatening. They also said the adult and other juvenile fled the hospital before getting any medical treatment.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit Detectives went to UofL Hospital during their investigation and learned that the victims were connected to the original shooting.

There are no suspects known at this time. Anyone with information can call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Man killed in St. Anthony Church Road shooting identified by officials
Since Churchill Downs began its Spring Meet, 12 horses have died at the racetrack, prompting...
Necropsy results released for 3 horses that died at Churchill Downs
Geronimo De La Cruz, 38, was charged with first degree rape in connection to an incident that...
Man accused of raping woman in Louisville bar restroom
Louisville police respond to multiple overnight calls reporting street racing

Latest News

Coroner identifies 3 people who drowned in Green River Lake within 2 weeks
Crime Scene
Meade County death investigation underway after woman found dead inside home
Since Churchill Downs began its Spring Meet, 12 horses have died at the racetrack, prompting...
Necropsy results released for 3 horses that died at Churchill Downs
Hundreds out of work following Churchill Downs meet move