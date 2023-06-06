LMPD: Victims dropped off at hospital connected to South Preston, Woodbine streets shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that occurred Tuesday morning in the area of South Preston Street and Woodbine Street.

LMPD Fourth Division officers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to the area and did not find any victims when they got there. However, LMPD First Division officers were called to University of Louisville Hospital and found out that three male victims, one adult and two juveniles believed to be in their late teens, had been dropped off in need of medical care.

Hospital staff told police that a juvenile victim had a gunshot wound and his injures did not appear to be life-threatening. They also said the adult and other juvenile fled the hospital before getting any medical treatment.

LMPD’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit Detectives went to UofL Hospital during their investigation and learned that the victims were connected to the original shooting.

There are no suspects known at this time. Anyone with information can call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

