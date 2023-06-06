Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville firefighters called to Phoenix Hill neighborhood house fire

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 7:06 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville firefighters are currently working to put out a house fire in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.

Crews are called Tuesday just before 6:30 a.m. to the 900 block of East Jefferson Street, according to MetroSafe.

There are no reported injures or rescues at this time.

This is a developing story.

