Louisville health officials offer free Father’s Day prostate cancer screening

With prostate cancer as one of the most common cancers among men, health officials are offering a free screening opportunity ahead of Father's Day.
With prostate cancer as one of the most common cancers among men, health officials are offering a free screening opportunity ahead of Father’s Day.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With prostate cancer as one of the most common cancers among men, health officials are offering a free screening opportunity for men 45 and older ahead of Father’s Day.

The Father’s Day Prostate Cancer Screening event is being hosted at the Republic Bank YMCA, located at 1720 West Broadway, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event hopes to provide an easy way to screen for cancer, allowing for early detection that can save lives.

The event was created by several local organizations including UofL Health, the Kentucky Cancer Program, Kentucky African Americans Against Cancer and Men of Quality.

According to the American Cancer Society, around one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime. Prostate cancer is also the second leading cause of cancer death in American men.

During Saturday’s event, guests can get screened, enjoy a picnic lunch and receive a free KAAAC T-shirt.

Appointments can be scheduled by calling (502) 852-6318, with walk-ins also accepted.

