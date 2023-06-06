Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Water Tower is one year into $7 million restoration

The Louisville Water Tower is undergoing a restoration.
The Louisville Water Tower is undergoing a restoration.(WAVE News)
By Sean Baute
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Water Tower is the oldest ornamental water tower in the United States. At 185 feet tall and 163 years old, it’s long been an icon in the city. It’s hardly recognizable behind the scaffolding currently in place, but about one year after restoration efforts began, Louisville Water is confident it will be finished soon.

Louisville Water is restoring the metals that make up the inside, removing old paint and applying a new paint job. The subsequent pumping station next to the tower is getting a facelift too. It’s about a $7 million project according to Louisville Water. Those funds don’t come out of operating costs, so it doesn’t affect customer costs.

It’s all part of a long-term plan to make sure the water tower represents the city’s history for an even longer time.

“It’s a national historic landmark,” said Louisville Water’s Channa Newman. “It’s one of eight in Louisville, and we want to make sure we preserve and take care of the building and preserve the architecture and all of its foundation as well.”

The restoration is supposed to finish sometime during Fall 2023.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since Churchill Downs began its Spring Meet, 12 horses have died at the racetrack, prompting...
Necropsy results released for 3 horses that died at Churchill Downs
The co-founders of a North Carolina brewery have brought it back under local control.
Original owners buy brewery back from Anheuser-Busch
Carlos Emilio Galeano-Figueroa, 34, of Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested on Monday, June 5,...
UPDATE: LMPD arrests suspect after St. Anthony Church Road shooting victim identified
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Geronimo De La Cruz, 38, was charged with first degree rape in connection to an incident that...
Man accused of raping woman in Louisville bar restroom

Latest News

"Olivia brought smiles to guests and staff alike for decades," the Zoo said.
Louisville Zoo announces death of beloved guanaco Olivia
Pool
Man dies at hospital after driving into pool following shooting in south Louisville
KSP logo
Victim in Spencer County death investigation case identified
Humana is creating a series of free events at the Louisville Neighborhood Center offering ways...
Humana launches initiative to help keep senior citizens connected, socially active