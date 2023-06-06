Louisville Zoo announces death of beloved guanaco Olivia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo announced their beloved guanaco, Olivia, has died.

Olivia has been struggling with age-related arthritic changes and mobility issues that the Zoo said were greatly impacting her quality of life.

Rest in Peace, Olivia (Louisville Zoo)

The decision for euthanasia was made late last week between Olivia’s keepers and Zoo veterinarians.

Named after the daughter of her former keeper, Olivia was the last of her herd and would have celebrated her 25th birthday this month.

The Louisville Zoo said they’ve cared for guanacos since the 1970s and have welcomed 43 chulengos over the years.

“She has a treasured place in our Zoo’s history and will live on forever in our hearts and memories,” the Zoo said.

The Zoo said to take a moment to bask in the sun in her honor.

