Man, 2 juveniles taken to hospital after shooting in Shelby Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a shooting that happened early Tuesday in the Shelby Park neighborhood.

Around 2:30 a.m., officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting near South Preston and Woodbine Streets.

Officers arrived and found no victim. They began to canvas the area until they were called to respond to the University of Louisville Hospital.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said a man and two juveniles were dropped off by private means needing medical treatment.

Hospital staff told officers that one juvenile, believed to be in his late teens, was shot. He is expected to survive his injuries.

UofL staff said that the man and the other juvenile also believed to be in his late teens had fled the hospital before receiving any medical treatment.

LMPD said through the course of their investigation, they believe the victims were connected to the original run in Shelby Park.

There are no suspects known at this time.

Anyone with information can call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or use the online Crime Tip portal by clicking or tapping here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.