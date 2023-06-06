Man in critical condition after officers found him shot in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in south Louisville near McNeely Lake Park.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to respond to the 6500 block of Brook Bend Way around 2:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

LMPD said due to the severity of the man’s injuries, LMPD’s Homicide Unit will conduct the investigation.

There are no known suspects at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

