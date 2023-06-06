Contact Troubleshooters
Man dies at hospital after driving into pool following shooting in south Louisville

Pool
Pool(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon in south Louisville near McNeely Lake Park.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said officers were called to respond to the 6500 block of Brook Bend Way around 2:30 p.m.

6500 block of Brook Bend Way
6500 block of Brook Bend Way(WAVE News)

When they arrived, they found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital in critical condition.

LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis said the man later died from his injuries. There are no known suspects at this time.

During their investigation, officers found a car that had been driven into a nearby pool.

Ellis confirmed the crash is connected to the shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

