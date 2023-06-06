Contact Troubleshooters
New vertical farm opens in Shepherdsville

Square Roots is expanding with a new location in Kentucky.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - There’s a new farm in Shepherdsville that’s supposed to get fresh local produce to you faster than ever before.

Square Roots, which owns climate-controlled indoor farms, opened it’s new location Tuesday on Gordon Industrial Drive.

The vertical farm makes leafy greens and herbs and supply them to grocery stores and restaurants in the area. Square Roots is working with Gordon Food Service to make this happen.

For more information on Square Roots, click or tap here.

