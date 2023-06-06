No one injured after Phoenix Hill home catches fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire Department arson investigators are working to figure out the cause of a house fire in the Phoenix Hill neighborhood.

Fire crews were called on Tuesday at 6:28 a.m. to the 900 block of East Jefferson Street and arrived within three minutes. They noticed heavy fire coming from the back of a single-story dwelling.

Firefighters searched the home and started working on putting out the fire. Crews deployed exposure lines as well to protect property around the home.

The Louisville Fire Department said nobody was hurt and it took 16 minutes and approximately 30 firefighters to get the fire under control.

The home was significantly damaged from the fire and a neighboring home to the east sustained minor damage.

