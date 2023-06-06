Contact Troubleshooters
P&G sued over toothbrush texts

One of Cincinnati’s Fortune 500 companies, Proctor & Gamble Co., is being sued over toothbrush texts.
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Fortune 500 company headquartered in Cincinnati, Proctor & Gamble Co. is being sued over toothbrush texts.

Local civil rights attorney Chris Wiest is representing a Marland woman, Olukemi Adewole, whose federal lawsuit seeks class-action status.

The legal action also names P&G’s Oral-B brand of oral hygiene products such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, mouthwashes and dental floss.

It alleges P&G promotes Oral-B services and products by sending unsolicited and continuous text messages, even after consumers opt-out, in violation of the law.

Adewole never gave permission or requested communication via text message from P&G but, nonetheless, received multiple messages soliciting her to buy Oral-B products, the suit states.

These text messages continued even after she “made it clear that she did not wish to continue receiving text messages” from the company by responding to one of their messages with her own stating “STOP,” the lawsuit alleges.

FOX19 NOW reached out to a P&G spokesperson for comment. We will update this story once we hear back.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

