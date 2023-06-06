Contact Troubleshooters
Reds call up top prospect Elly De La Cruz

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz poses for a photograph during MLB spring training...
Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz poses for a photograph during MLB spring training baseball photo day in Goodyear, Ariz., Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Cincinnati Reds have called up their top prospect, Elly De La Cruz, to the big league.

Just 21 years old, De La Cruz is the No. 4 ranked prospect across all of baseball, according to MLB.com.

De La Cruz is big for a shortstop as he stands 6′5″, which draws comparison to another young NL Central star in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ Oneil Cruz.

The switch-hitting shortstop born in the Dominican Republic has become a highlight machine with his moonshot home runs while playing AAA ball in Louisville.

It is more than just power that makes De La Cruz a prized prospect.

His talent across all aspects of the game gives him the chance to become a five-tool star.

De La Cruz scouting grades from MLB.com:

  • Hitting: 55
  • Power: 60
  • Running: 70
  • Arm: 60
  • Fielding: 55

He played in 38 games for the Reds AAA affiliate in Louisville in 2023.

Over that time, De La Cruz batted .297, hit 12 home runs, drove in 36 runs and stole 11 bases. He also had a .977 fielding percentage at shortstop.

The Reds shared the video of the moment De La Cruz found out he was going to Cincinnati.

The Reds host the Los Angeles Dodgers Tuesday at Great American Ball Park. First pitch is at 7:10 p.m.

