Taziki’s in Jeffersonville celebrates anniversary with $5 meals on Wednesday

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café
Taziki’s Mediterranean Café(Taziki’s Mediterranean Café)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A Jeffersonville restaurant is celebrating its one-year anniversary offering a special discount to all dine-in guests.

Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, located at 1580 Veterans Parkway, is offering $5 gyro meals all day on June 7 thanking residents and visitors for their support, according to a release.

Owners said the Jeffersonville location is the restaurant chain’s 100th store and has been delighted by the support from the community.

“We are grateful to the people of Jeffersonville for a fantastic first year in the community,” Jeff Wilkins, local owner and operator of Taziki’s said in a release. “We continue to love this community and look forward to serving our fun, modern Mediterranean fare for many years to come!”

As a brand, Taziki’s Mediterranean Cafe is celebrating 25 years in business after opening its first restaurant in Birmingham, Alabama back in 1998.

The Jeffersonville Taziki’s location is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information and to see the complete menu, click or tap here.

