Victim in Spencer County death investigation case identified
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TAYLORSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have released the name of a person whose remains were found last week inside a Spencer County home.
Christina Walker, 35, of Taylorsville, was identified following an autopsy.
On May 29, KSP troopers responding to structure fire on Chatman Road found Walker’s remains inside a residence. Detectives have not said how Walker died but do say the investigating is ongoing.
No arrests have been made.
