Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Baby thrown from Amish buggy and killed, authorities say

The baby, a man and a woman were all thrown from the buggy during the crash.
The baby, a man and a woman were all thrown from the buggy during the crash.(MGN)
By KY3 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEYMOUR, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A baby was thrown from an Amish buggy and killed Tuesday afternoon, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Authorities said a car hit the back of the buggy on a highway just after 5 p.m. According to highway patrol, the car was trying to pass the buggy when the driver hit it.

The baby, a man and a woman were all thrown from the buggy during the crash.

While the baby died, authorities said the man and woman are being treated for moderate injuries at a hospital in the area.

The driver of the car wasn’t hurt.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a man was shot while driving and crashed into a pool.
Man dies at hospital after driving into pool following shooting in south Louisville
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Since Churchill Downs began its Spring Meet, 12 horses have died at the racetrack, prompting...
Necropsy results released for 3 horses that died at Churchill Downs
The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
Bullitt County dispatch confirmed the accident happened on I-65 North in the Blue Lick Road area.
Jackknifed semi causes morning commute delays near Bullitt County/Jefferson County line

Latest News

FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum delivers his budget address before a joint session of the...
North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum launches long-shot bid for 2024 GOP presidential nomination
Courtesy: TRIMARC
UPDATE: I-71 North lanes near I-264 interchange reopen
A man in Galveston, Texas, found pieces of Nazi "loot" on the beach.
Man says he found Nazi ‘loot’ on beach
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Antrim County Jail in Bellaire, Mich., shows Shawn...
Plea change set for man accused of backing plot to kidnap Michigan governor