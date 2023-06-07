Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Bill introduced to expand Mammoth Cave National Park

A new bill brought into the House and U.S. Senate is looking to expand Mammoth Cave National...
A new bill brought into the House and U.S. Senate is looking to expand Mammoth Cave National Park in order to preserve its heritage and protect the wildlife within the park.(Submitted Photo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new bill brought into the House and U.S. Senate is looking to expand Mammoth Cave National Park in order to preserve its heritage and protect the wildlife within the park.

The Mammoth Cave National Park Boundary Adjustment Act was introduced by Ky. congressman Brett Guthrie and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday.

If enacted, the legislation would allow the park to expand 980 acres to include the Green River watershed and extend the park’s southern border through Edmonson and Barren Counties.

Officials said the legislation would also allow the Mammoth Cave National Park Service to acquire habitat land currently owned by The Nature Conservancy.

“Kentucky is lucky to be home to an abundance of natural treasures, among them, Mammoth Cave National Park,” McConnell said in a release. “This extensive cave network has been inspiring Kentuckians and drawing visitors from all corners of the globe for generations. Beyond its role in driving tourism to our Commonwealth, the park also plays a crucial role in the region’s economic growth, supporting good jobs for the people of Kentucky. I’m proud to partner with Congressman Guthrie on this important initiative once again which will expand the critical habitats that the National Park Service protects and preserves in the park.”

“After discussions with Mammoth Cave National Park leadership and the local community, I introduced a bill to allow the park to acquire specific land to put cultural heritage artifacts and habitats under the care and expertise of the Mammoth Cave National Park Service,” Guthrie said. “I’m proud to partner with Leader McConnell on this effort to expand Mammoth Cave National Park for National Park Service employees and volunteers to conserve and people to enjoy for generations to come.”

The property currently houses a number of cave passages, such as Coach Cave and James Cave, that have multiple prehistoric and historic artifacts.

Officials said Mammoth Cave National Park brought in $69.2 million in economic benefits in 2021, with the expansion set to increase community economic impact.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a man was shot while driving and crashed into a pool.
Man dies at hospital after driving into pool following shooting in south Louisville
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Since Churchill Downs began its Spring Meet, 12 horses have died at the racetrack, prompting...
Necropsy results released for 3 horses that died at Churchill Downs
The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
Bullitt County dispatch confirmed the accident happened on I-65 North in the Blue Lick Road area.
Jackknifed semi causes morning commute delays near Bullitt County/Jefferson County line

Latest News

FILE: Greatest Give Back 2022
Metro United Way, Muhammad Ali Center partner for ‘Greatest Give Back’ event
The skyline of downtown Louisville, Ky. on a rainy day.
FORECAST: Rain ends this afternoon
Louisville fans of pop culture, anime, video games and more will be gathering at the Kentucky...
PopCon convention comes to Louisville celebrating all things pop culture this June
Drivers will need to adjust routes as a weekend-long ramp closure is set to begin on I-264 East...
Ramp closure on I-264 East to I-65 North scheduled to begin Friday