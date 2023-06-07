Brandenburg lifts boil water advisory, clears state of emergency following pump failure

BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials have lifted a boil water advisory days after a pump failure caused a water supply shortage within the city of Brandenburg.

As of 9:35 a.m. on Wednesday, the city was cleared to lift the advisory and cancel a ban on non-essential water usage, according to a post from Brandenburg City Hall.

Brandenburg’s state of emergency also expired on Wednesday morning.

On Monday, a water main break caused a pump failure to occur at the city’s water plant, leading the city to issue a statement banning all non-essential water usage.

While water service was restored on Monday night, a system-wide boil water advisory was put in place and residents were urged to conserve water while the plant recuperated its water supply.

Brandenburg officials thanked several businesses for their donations while services returned to normal, including C&C Portables, Riverside Stone, Meade County Bank and Domino’s Pizza.

