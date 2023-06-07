Contact Troubleshooters
Comedian Matt Rife brings world tour to Louisville this December

Matt Rife
Matt Rife(Contributed)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Matt Rife, an Ohio-native comedian who has risen to fame through his large social media following, is bringing his 115-date world tour to Louisville in December.

The ProbleMATTic World Tour will be coming to the Louisville Palace on Dec. 31 for one night only, according to Rife’s official website.

Rife has more than 14 million followers on his TikTok page and more than 985,000 subscribers on YouTube. He is also known for his TV appearances on Wild ‘n Out and Bring the Funny.

Presale tickets to the event are on sale now, with tickets for the general public going on sale starting June 9 at 10 a.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click or tap here.

