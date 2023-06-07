Contact Troubleshooters
Crews battle fully-involved house fire in Parkland neighborhood

Crews were called to the fire in the 2900 block of Virginia Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Crews were called to the fire in the 2900 block of Virginia Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m.(Louisville Fire and Rescue)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Fire crews worked to extinguish a heavy fire at a vacant home in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday evening.

Crews were called to the fire in the 2900 block of Virginia Avenue shortly before 5:30 p.m. and arrived at the scene four minutes later, according to LFD Major Bobby Cooper.

The 2 1/2 story vacant home was engulfed in flames upon arrival, taking 30 firefighters around 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

Cooper said the fire also damaged two neighboring homes. One of those buildings was vacant while a family had escaped from the second building before crews arrived.

The family was displaced and Red Cross was called to assist them.

There were no injuries to any firefighters or civilians, Cooper confirmed.

LFD’s Arson Unit is investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

