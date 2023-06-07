FORECAST: Ah yes! Finally some rain to track today

WEATHER HEADLINES

Off and on showers today

Some locally dense fog to the south tonight

Dry weather returns until Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Periods of showers around this morning through about lunch. Clearing skies will push in from the north but will only account for late day “bump” in our high temperatures once that sunshine arrives. Clouds will clear Wednesday night, leading to a potentially decent setup for fog in Southern Kentucky. We’ll keep an eye on that.

Lows will be in the 50s by Thursday morning. Thursday looks great with a mostly sunny sky and highs generally in the 70s. Thursday night will be clear and somewhat cool once again with lows in the 50s.

We’ll squeeze in another couple of decent days for Friday and Saturday before rain/thunderstorms return Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.