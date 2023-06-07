FORECAST: Rain ends this afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Showers push to the south by this evening

Some locally dense fog to the south tonight

Dry weather returns until Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Rainy lunch period expected with amounts of .50″ for some areas. The clouds will linger through mid-afternoon after which the sun will break through the clouds. A late day warming trend back into the low to mid 70s is expected.

Partly cloudy skies expected tonight with only a small chance at a shower re-developing just after midnight. Otherwise, watch for patchy fog.

Thursday looks great with a mostly sunny sky and highs generally in the 70s.

Thursday night will be clear and somewhat cool once again with lows in the 50s.

We’ll squeeze in another couple of decent days for Friday and Saturday before rain/thunderstorms return Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.