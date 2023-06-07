Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Rain exits this afternoon, replaced by sunshine for the end of the week

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Shower chance dwindles by evening
  • Another Air Quality Alert for Louisville on Thursday
  • Storm chances rise late Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Once the rain clears out later this afternoon, our focus shifts toward a clearing sky and fog potential in Southern Kentucky for the overnight hours. Lows will be in the 50s by Thursday morning.

Thursday is a mostly sunny day with highs in the 70s. An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for the Louisville area, primarily due to pollutant build up in the stagnant air, not so much the wildfire smoke we’ve seen recently.

Thursday night looks clear and slightly hazy due to the reintroduction of some Canadian wildfire smoke aloft. Lows will be in the 50s Friday morning.

Friday is a mostly sunny and warm affair with highs in the 80s.

Saturday looks dry and warm with highs in the 80s, but Sunday will become progressively wetter as we head toward evening. It’s the result of an area of low pressure barreling through the Midwest, which will give us a solid round of storms during this time. The good news is that severe weather looks unlikely with this system at this time. Drier weather returns early next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

