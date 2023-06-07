Good to Grow Summer Feeding program at Floyd County Library

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As a part of a special program with Miles for Merry Miracles, young people in Southern Indiana also get to garden their own food.

Children 18 and younger in Southern Indiana started their Good to Grow Green projects at Floyd County Library.

The free program happens every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. through the end of July.

The money for the two indoor aeroponic gardens is possible thanks to a $3,000 grant from the Duke Energy Foundation.

On the towers, students grow organic kale, spinach, basil and more. Students also learn STEM, nutrition and philanthropy.

Bonnie Thrasher led the first session and said she taught the program in schools before retiring.

“They were just all about it,” Thrasher said. “Like Bok Choy, it’s not the most tasty thing by itself, but when you mix it with a salad it is delicious. They would just go and pick up a big old thing of Bok Choy and eat it. Kale, Spinach, things that kids might think about cringing. We want to encourage as many people, especially children, as possible to continue with their literacy over the summer, so they don’t lose ground. We find that if we offer programming and food that they will come to the library.”

”Some of these foods they have never had before, and they love it,” Government and Community Relations Manager at Duke Energy Lisa Hubert said. “So to be able to experience that and see that joy in their face is just a wonderful feeling.”

Leftover lettuce is shared with the Dare to Care Food Pantry.

After every session, students are offered free lunch.

No registration is required, and you do not need to be a Floyd County resident.

To learn more about the program, click or tap here.

