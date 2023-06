LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Not enough rain, but we’ll take it. We should end up with a decent soaking of .10 to .55″ by the time this ends early in the afternoon hours.

Late day sun will help warm up some of us.

Watch for fog later tonight.

Tracking another system Sunday that will have showers and thunderstorms involved.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.