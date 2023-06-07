Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Hardin County Schools hiring for dozens of open positions

Officials with Hardin County Schools said they offer competitive pay and a host of benefits.
Officials with Hardin County Schools said they offer competitive pay and a host of benefits.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Hardin County Schools hosted a job fair on Wednesday to help fill dozens of open positions within the school district.

The district is looking for teacher candidates as well as other positions that don’t require a teaching certificate, such as bus drivers, custodial workers and cooks.

Officials with Hardin County Schools said they offer competitive pay and a host of benefits.

“We are looking for people that are excited about working and that want to work and want a great place to work for,” Dawn Tarquinio, Woodland Elementary School’s Principal said. “Here in Hardin County Schools, we are excited about growing and continuing to grow and ensuring we are a great place for a career.”

There are many positions that can be applied for online. To see open positions and to apply, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a man was shot while driving and crashed into a pool.
Man dies at hospital after driving into pool following shooting in south Louisville
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
Since Churchill Downs began its Spring Meet, 12 horses have died at the racetrack, prompting...
Necropsy results released for 3 horses that died at Churchill Downs
Bullitt County dispatch confirmed the accident happened on I-65 North in the Blue Lick Road area.
Jackknifed semi causes morning commute delays near Bullitt County/Jefferson County line

Latest News

Matt Rife
Comedian Matt Rife brings world tour to Louisville this December
Louisville Metro police investigating the scene where a man died after being shot while driving...
Shooting victim who drove car into pool identified
The male babirusa piglet was born on April 29 to mother Patrice and father Albus.
Louisville Zoo welcomes new babirusa piglet ahead of Father’s Day
FILE: Greatest Give Back 2022
Metro United Way, Muhammad Ali Center partner for ‘Greatest Give Back’ event