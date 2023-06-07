‘He cared about his family’: Loved ones remember man killed on St. Anthony Church Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man known by his family as someone who helps others in need was shot and killed Sunday evening.

According to police, Victor Chavez was gunned down in an apartment complex parking lot after his family said he was helping someone find a job.

LMPD was called to respond to a shooting at an apartment complex on St. Anthony Church Road. When they got there, officers found the 52-year-old Victor Chavez dead.

Witnesses said Chavez and Carlos Emilio Galeano-Figueroa got into an argument. Cristian Chavez, Victor’s son, said his father was helping Figueroa and doesn’t know how the situation escalated to his father being killed.

“From 10:30 p.m. to when that happened, I don’t know what happened,” said Chavez. “At that point, they were fine. My father was trying to look for a job for them and everything. From that time to what happened, I don’t know what went wrong.”

After the shooting, police said Figueroa took a car from a witness at gunpoint. LMPD found him driving the stolen car the next day and arrested him.

Police reports said Figueroa confessed to shooting Chavez.

Although an arrest was made, the Chavez family said that doesn’t make their pain any easier.

“It brings some peace because we know there’s going to be justice for my dad,” said Chavez. “It gives me some type of comfort that I am not going to be trying to walk into my house and bump into [Figueroa].”

Figueroa appeared in court on Tuesday. A judge set his bond at $750,000. His next court date is scheduled for June 14.

Figueroa is ordered to not have contact with the Chavez family.

