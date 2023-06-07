Huber’s Orchard and Winery hosting Wine and Canines June 10

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Huber’s Orchard and Winery is going to the dogs! The Southern Indiana winery is hosting a fundraiser to help an organization that places dogs with individuals or organizations who need their services.

Wine and Canines is an annual fundraiser benefitting Canine Companions. There will be lots of food, drinks, and live music. Ten percent of the proceeds from “The Wink Mojito” - a nod to WAVE News Anchor Shannon Cogan’s son’s dog, Wink - or “Gage’s Goodies Pretzel Knots and Bourbon Cheese” will be donated to Canine Companions.

According to Canine Companions website, the organization provides “service dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities and facility dogs to professionals working in healthcare, criminal justice and educational settings.”

Wine and Canines will take place between 2 PM and 5 PM at Huber’s Winery, at 9816 Huber Rd, Borden, Indiana.

Click here to register for Wine and Canines or see the flyer below.

Click here to learn more about Canine Companions.

Wine & Canines is being held at Huber's Orchard and Winery on June 10. (Canine Companions)

