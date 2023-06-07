Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Huber’s Orchard and Winery hosting Wine and Canines June 10

WAVE News Anchor Shannon Cogan's son Colt, and his Canine Companions dog, Wink.
WAVE News Anchor Shannon Cogan's son Colt, and his Canine Companions dog, Wink.(Shannon Cogan)
By Makayla Ballman
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 9:10 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Huber’s Orchard and Winery is going to the dogs! The Southern Indiana winery is hosting a fundraiser to help an organization that places dogs with individuals or organizations who need their services.

Wine and Canines is an annual fundraiser benefitting Canine Companions. There will be lots of food, drinks, and live music. Ten percent of the proceeds from “The Wink Mojito” - a nod to WAVE News Anchor Shannon Cogan’s son’s dog, Wink - or “Gage’s Goodies Pretzel Knots and Bourbon Cheese” will be donated to Canine Companions.

According to Canine Companions website, the organization provides “service dogs to adults, children and veterans with disabilities and facility dogs to professionals working in healthcare, criminal justice and educational settings.”

Wine and Canines will take place between 2 PM and 5 PM at Huber’s Winery, at 9816 Huber Rd, Borden, Indiana.

Click here to register for Wine and Canines or see the flyer below.

Click here to learn more about Canine Companions.

Wine & Canines is being held at Huber's Orchard and Winery on June 10.
Wine & Canines is being held at Huber's Orchard and Winery on June 10.(Canine Companions)

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a man was shot while driving and crashed into a pool.
Man dies at hospital after driving into pool following shooting in south Louisville
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
Since Churchill Downs began its Spring Meet, 12 horses have died at the racetrack, prompting...
Necropsy results released for 3 horses that died at Churchill Downs
The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
Bullitt County dispatch confirmed the accident happened on I-65 North in the Blue Lick Road area.
Jackknifed semi causes morning commute delays near Bullitt County/Jefferson County line

Latest News

Courtesy: TRIMARC
UPDATE: I-71 North lanes near I-264 interchange reopen
Oxmoor Farm Chamber Music Festival
Oxmoor Farm Chamber Music Festival kicking off
Oxmoor Farm Chamber Music Festival kicks off
A view of downtown Louisville from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in Paristown.
FORECAST: Ah yes! Finally some rain to track today