I-71 North left lane blocked near I-264 interchange

Courtesy: TRIMARC(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:31 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The left lane and shoulder are blocked on I-71 North at mile marker 5.0 near the I-264 interchange.

MetroSafe confirmed that a tow truck is on it’s way. There was one vehicle involved in the crash and there have not been any injuries reported.

TRIMARC has an estimated delay of about an hour, so drivers should seek and alternate route for their Wednesday morning commute if they are able to.

