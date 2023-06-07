Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville Zoo welcomes new babirusa piglet ahead of Father’s Day

The male babirusa piglet was born on April 29 to mother Patrice and father Albus.
The male babirusa piglet was born on April 29 to mother Patrice and father Albus.(Louisville Zoo)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Father’s Day just around the corner, the Louisville Zoo is welcoming a new piglet to the zoo family for the public to come see.

The male babirusa piglet was born on April 29 to mother Patrice and father Albus, according to the Louisville Zoo.

Zoo guests will be able to visit the new piglet from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Zoo Islands dayroom from June 7 through June 18.

(Story continues below)

The piglet is Patrice and Albus’ second, with their first offspring, Babs, being born in 2015 and residing in New Orleans.

Babirusa pigs are different from other wild pigs with upper teeth that grow from the top of a male pig’s snout, the zoo said. Babirusa pigs are only found natively on four islands in Indonesia and are considered vulnerable due to overhunting and habitat destruction.

After Father’s Day, the babirusas will begin their rotation through the four viewing areas of the Islands exhibit that also features, Sumatran tigers, orangutans, siamangs and tapirs.

The zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with guests allowed to stay until 6 p.m., from now through Sept. 17.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a man was shot while driving and crashed into a pool.
Man dies at hospital after driving into pool following shooting in south Louisville
Lydia Owens, valedictorian and senior class president at Woodmont High School, shared her...
Valedictorian goes viral for faith-based graduation speech: ‘You are made in the image of God’
The Smiths Grove Buc-ee's will be up and running in about a year.
Texas-based retail store, Buc-ee’s, breaks ground on new Smiths Grove location
Since Churchill Downs began its Spring Meet, 12 horses have died at the racetrack, prompting...
Necropsy results released for 3 horses that died at Churchill Downs
Bullitt County dispatch confirmed the accident happened on I-65 North in the Blue Lick Road area.
Jackknifed semi causes morning commute delays near Bullitt County/Jefferson County line

Latest News

Louisville Metro police investigating the scene where a man died after being shot while driving...
Shooting victim who drove car into pool identified
FILE: Greatest Give Back 2022
Metro United Way, Muhammad Ali Center partner for ‘Greatest Give Back’ event
Louisville fans of pop culture, anime, video games and more will be gathering at the Kentucky...
PopCon convention comes to Louisville celebrating all things pop culture this June
Drivers will need to adjust routes as a weekend-long ramp closure is set to begin on I-264 East...
Ramp closure on I-264 East to I-65 North scheduled to begin Friday