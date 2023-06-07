Contact Troubleshooters
Man charged with attempted murder of robbery victim in city park

Yussuf Ali, 21, of Louisville, is charged with attempted murder, assault, robbery, and wanton endangerment.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting one week ago that left another man with life threatening injuries.

Yussuf Ali, 21, of Louisville, was arrested by Louisville Metro police. He was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of attempted murder, assault, robbery, and wanton endangerment.

The shooting happened on May 31 at Elliott Park in the 600 block of S. 28th Street. Court documents state that Ali and his girlfriend had given the victim, also 21-years-old, a ride. When the two men got out of the car at Elliott Park, Ali pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the victim and demanded his money and valuables.

After the victim refused, Ali fired a warning shot at the man’s feet and another in the air, but the victim still refused to give up his valuables. The court documents say Ali shot then shot the victim multiple times in the abdomen. The report says Ali also shot him once in the arm after he fell to the ground before searching the man’s pockets, taking his cell phone and wallet.

According to the report, Ali started to leave, but noticed the victim was not dead and was trying to crawl away. When Ali attempted to shoot the victim in the head, the man was able to raise his leg to protect himself. The round struck the victim’s foot.

Police say Ali then fled the scene.

Bystanders called LMPD and gave the victim emergency aid. He was rushed to UofL Hospital by EMS and taken directly to surgery.

Police say Ali and the victim knew each other and the victim was able to identify Ali as his attacker from a photo.

Ali is scheduled to be arraigned tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

