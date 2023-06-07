Contact Troubleshooters
Man in critical condition after shooting at Watterson Lake Park in Jacobs neighborhood

The shooting happened at Watterson Lake Park.
The shooting happened at Watterson Lake Park.(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood Tuesday night.

Louisville Metro police officer Aaron Ellis said calls came in around 10 p.m. reporting a shooting in the 1700 block of South Wheatmore Drive at Watterson Lake Park.

Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital with serious injuries.

Due to the severity of his injuries, LMPD’s Homicide Unit will handle the investigation.

There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the online Crime Tip portal.

